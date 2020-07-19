All apartments in Colorado Springs
1582 Sausalito Drive

Location

1582 Sausalito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Venetian Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1582 Sausalito Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1827 sqft

Amenities

1582 Sausalito Drive - 3 bed, 2.5 bath Two story home - West - Country Village Place area 2 Story with no basement and built in 1986. Approx. 1,827 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Laundry room on the upper level. Gas fireplace in living room. NO PETS. Fenced backyard w/ sprinkler system & storage shed. Backs to open space. 2 car garage. No smoking. Colorado Springs District #11 schools - Edison ES, Mann MS, Palmer HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 Sausalito Drive have any available units?
1582 Sausalito Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1582 Sausalito Drive have?
Some of 1582 Sausalito Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 Sausalito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1582 Sausalito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 Sausalito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1582 Sausalito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1582 Sausalito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1582 Sausalito Drive offers parking.
Does 1582 Sausalito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1582 Sausalito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 Sausalito Drive have a pool?
No, 1582 Sausalito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1582 Sausalito Drive have accessible units?
No, 1582 Sausalito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 Sausalito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1582 Sausalito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
