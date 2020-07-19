Amenities

1582 Sausalito Drive - 3 bed, 2.5 bath Two story home - West - Country Village Place area 2 Story with no basement and built in 1986. Approx. 1,827 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level. Laundry room on the upper level. Gas fireplace in living room. NO PETS. Fenced backyard w/ sprinkler system & storage shed. Backs to open space. 2 car garage. No smoking. Colorado Springs District #11 schools - Edison ES, Mann MS, Palmer HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912819)