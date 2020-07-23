All apartments in Colorado Springs
1476 Courtyard Hts
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1476 Courtyard Hts

1476 Courtyard Heights · (719) 466-4377
Location

1476 Courtyard Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Cheyenne Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
Available 09/01/20 Double Master Condo - Property Id: 323160

Location, location, location! Located close to the World Arena with quick access to great shopping, entertainment, and everything else you need. Wonderful S/W stucco condo is quietly situated within this wonderful complex. Lots of natural light throughout. Includes all appliances. Upstairs features two master bedrooms each with their own full sized bathroom. There is a small loft great for reading/office nook. The walled private front courtyard gives you your own outdoor space for barbequing, etc. There is also a fun playground, picnic area, and basketball court nearby. Plenty of guest parking. Don't miss this rare find!
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Courtyard Hts have any available units?
1476 Courtyard Hts has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1476 Courtyard Hts have?
Some of 1476 Courtyard Hts's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Courtyard Hts currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Courtyard Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Courtyard Hts pet-friendly?
No, 1476 Courtyard Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1476 Courtyard Hts offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Courtyard Hts offers parking.
Does 1476 Courtyard Hts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 Courtyard Hts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Courtyard Hts have a pool?
No, 1476 Courtyard Hts does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Courtyard Hts have accessible units?
No, 1476 Courtyard Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Courtyard Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 Courtyard Hts has units with dishwashers.
