1476 Courtyard Hts

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground bbq/grill guest parking

Available 09/01/20 Double Master Condo



Location, location, location! Located close to the World Arena with quick access to great shopping, entertainment, and everything else you need. Wonderful S/W stucco condo is quietly situated within this wonderful complex. Lots of natural light throughout. Includes all appliances. Upstairs features two master bedrooms each with their own full sized bathroom. There is a small loft great for reading/office nook. The walled private front courtyard gives you your own outdoor space for barbequing, etc. There is also a fun playground, picnic area, and basketball court nearby. Plenty of guest parking. Don't miss this rare find!

No Pets Allowed



