Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:02 AM

11538 Mountain Turtle Drive

11538 Mountain Turtle Drive · (719) 339-6949
Location

11538 Mountain Turtle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Interquest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area. Dining Room walks out onto a small patio. Kitchen has a large stainless refrigerator, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. 1/2 bath also occupies the main level. Walk upstairs to a large loft with builtins and lots of light. This is perfect for an office or sitting area. Large Master Bedroom has a 3 sided fireplace that divides the bedroom and dressing/sitting area. All open, but very cozy. Views of Pikes Peak and mountains from upper level. Adjoining 5 piece bath has a marble double vanity. 2nd bedroom is also on the upper level along with a full bathroom. All lawn maintenance and trash pickup through HOA's. WASHER/DRYER included. Central Air Conditioning. You will have quick access to I-25, USAFA, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have any available units?
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have?
Some of 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive does offer parking.
Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have a pool?
No, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11538 Mountain Turtle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
