11538 Mountain Turtle Drive

Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area. Dining Room walks out onto a small patio. Kitchen has a large stainless refrigerator, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. 1/2 bath also occupies the main level. Walk upstairs to a large loft with builtins and lots of light. This is perfect for an office or sitting area. Large Master Bedroom has a 3 sided fireplace that divides the bedroom and dressing/sitting area. All open, but very cozy. Views of Pikes Peak and mountains from upper level. Adjoining 5 piece bath has a marble double vanity. 2nd bedroom is also on the upper level along with a full bathroom. All lawn maintenance and trash pickup through HOA's. WASHER/DRYER included. Central Air Conditioning. You will have quick access to I-25, USAFA, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out!