11 Second Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to affordably rent in one of Colorado Springs' most desirable neighborhoods, Broadmoor flatlands. Tucked away between

towering trees, mega mansions, and million dollar estates sits our quite beautiful yet modest 3200 square foot rancher with finished basement.

The home is ideally situated just blocks away from the world class Broadmoor Hotel and is similarly close to the Cheyenne Mountain Country Club,

Golden Bee, Penrose Heritage Museum and other Broadmoor staples. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over-sized 2-car garage with loads of custom shelving. Natural light abounds though out as the home has multiple

skylights, plenty of windows and vaulted beamed ceilings for an Aspen ski lodge feel. It is also absolutely loaded with storage spaces. The house

sits on a very large, flat, beautifully landscaped lot. The enclosed backyard is easily big enough for Thanksgiving football games and is overseen

by a huge wooden deck that's ideal for the outdoor chef. Mature landscaping keeps the yard and rear of the house private while the front features

a large parking envelope big enough for an RV, boat, trailer, etc.This home will evoke feelings of calm, prosperity, peace and overall serenity.

Close to everything; shopping, downtown, parks, dining, I-25, Tinseltown/World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and all the highly sought after

District 12 Schools, it has everything you'd expect in a house of this caliber & zipcode.