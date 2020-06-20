All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:44 PM

11 Second Street

11 2nd Street · (719) 210-1349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 2nd Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to affordably rent in one of Colorado Springs' most desirable neighborhoods, Broadmoor flatlands. Tucked away between
towering trees, mega mansions, and million dollar estates sits our quite beautiful yet modest 3200 square foot rancher with finished basement.
The home is ideally situated just blocks away from the world class Broadmoor Hotel and is similarly close to the Cheyenne Mountain Country Club,
Golden Bee, Penrose Heritage Museum and other Broadmoor staples. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, over-sized 2-car garage with loads of custom shelving. Natural light abounds though out as the home has multiple
skylights, plenty of windows and vaulted beamed ceilings for an Aspen ski lodge feel. It is also absolutely loaded with storage spaces. The house
sits on a very large, flat, beautifully landscaped lot. The enclosed backyard is easily big enough for Thanksgiving football games and is overseen
by a huge wooden deck that's ideal for the outdoor chef. Mature landscaping keeps the yard and rear of the house private while the front features
a large parking envelope big enough for an RV, boat, trailer, etc.This home will evoke feelings of calm, prosperity, peace and overall serenity.
Close to everything; shopping, downtown, parks, dining, I-25, Tinseltown/World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and all the highly sought after
District 12 Schools, it has everything you'd expect in a house of this caliber & zipcode.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Second Street have any available units?
11 Second Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 11 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 11 Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 Second Street does offer parking.
Does 11 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Second Street have a pool?
No, 11 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.
