1033 Deschutes Dr

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697
Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors. Finished 3-car garage for plenty of parking. Elegant Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and 5-piece Master Bath with granite countertop, tile floor, soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet with window. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. The Living Room/Great Room is large. The kitchen includes a large pantry, island with counter bar and recessed lighting. Bedroom #2 features a nicely-sized walk-in closet. Bedroom #3 with lovely mountain views and an upgraded ceiling fan. Upper level Jack-n-Jill Bath with mountain views also features a large double vanity with granite countertop, tile flooring and a nicely tiled tub/shower combination. The main level Powder Room has a window, tile floor and stylish pedestal sink. Upper level Laundry with tile floor and window--washer and dryer are included!
No Pets Allowed
