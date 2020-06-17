All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1033 Deschutes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1033 Deschutes Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1033 Deschutes Dr

1033 Deschutes Drive · (719) 321-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Middle Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Middle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697

Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors. Finished 3-car garage for plenty of parking. Elegant Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and 5-piece Master Bath with granite countertop, tile floor, soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet with window. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. The Living Room/Great Room is large. The kitchen includes a large pantry, island with counter bar and recessed lighting. Bedroom #2 features a nicely-sized walk-in closet. Bedroom #3 with lovely mountain views and an upgraded ceiling fan. Upper level Jack-n-Jill Bath with mountain views also features a large double vanity with granite countertop, tile flooring and a nicely tiled tub/shower combination. The main level Powder Room has a window, tile floor and stylish pedestal sink. Upper level Laundry with tile floor and window--washer and dryer are included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237697
Property Id 237697

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Deschutes Dr have any available units?
1033 Deschutes Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Deschutes Dr have?
Some of 1033 Deschutes Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Deschutes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Deschutes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Deschutes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Deschutes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1033 Deschutes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Deschutes Dr does offer parking.
Does 1033 Deschutes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Deschutes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Deschutes Dr have a pool?
No, 1033 Deschutes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Deschutes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1033 Deschutes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Deschutes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Deschutes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1033 Deschutes Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity