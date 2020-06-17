1033 Deschutes Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697



Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors. Finished 3-car garage for plenty of parking. Elegant Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and 5-piece Master Bath with granite countertop, tile floor, soaking tub, separate shower, and water closet with window. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. The Living Room/Great Room is large. The kitchen includes a large pantry, island with counter bar and recessed lighting. Bedroom #2 features a nicely-sized walk-in closet. Bedroom #3 with lovely mountain views and an upgraded ceiling fan. Upper level Jack-n-Jill Bath with mountain views also features a large double vanity with granite countertop, tile flooring and a nicely tiled tub/shower combination. The main level Powder Room has a window, tile floor and stylish pedestal sink. Upper level Laundry with tile floor and window--washer and dryer are included!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237697

Property Id 237697



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5619492)