Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1027 E. Willamette Ave.

1027 East Willamette Avenue · (719) 380-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1027 E. Willamette Ave. · Avail. Aug 2

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1027 E. Willamette Ave. Available 08/02/20 Ranch style home near downtown and USOTC. - Centrally located rancher with easy access to Boulder, Union, downtown and I-25. This charming home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an oversized 2 car detached garage, perfect for craftsmen and hobbyists. It has fenced front and rear yards and includes range, refrigerator and full sized washer/dryer hook ups. The fireplace with insert heats the whole house. About 1100 square feet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have any available units?
1027 E. Willamette Ave. has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have?
Some of 1027 E. Willamette Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 E. Willamette Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1027 E. Willamette Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 E. Willamette Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. offers parking.
Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have a pool?
No, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 E. Willamette Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 E. Willamette Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
