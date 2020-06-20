All apartments in Castle Rock
206 South Oman Road

206 Oman Road · No Longer Available
Location

206 Oman Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,240 sq. ft. home in Castle Rock that has everything you've been searching for. This townhome features an open floor plan, inviting kitchen and cozy living room. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South Oman Road have any available units?
206 South Oman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
Is 206 South Oman Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 South Oman Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South Oman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 South Oman Road is pet friendly.
Does 206 South Oman Road offer parking?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not offer parking.
Does 206 South Oman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South Oman Road have a pool?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not have a pool.
Does 206 South Oman Road have accessible units?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South Oman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 South Oman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 South Oman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
