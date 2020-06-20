206 South Oman Road

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,240 sq. ft. home in Castle Rock that has everything you've been searching for. This townhome features an open floor plan, inviting kitchen and cozy living room. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.