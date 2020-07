Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible business center courtyard game room online portal pool table smoke-free community

This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder. Our newly remodeled apartments for rent offer a washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful hardwood flooring, and are fully renovated. Mature landscaping and an outdoor swimming pool are just a few of the things you will love coming home to enjoy!