Boulder, CO
The Boulders
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

The Boulders

2850 Kalmia Ave · (720) 307-3943
One month free off #2890-101 ONLY; move-in by 7/24/2020!
Boulder
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2854-303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,937

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2890-303 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2856-204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2880-302 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2890-105 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boulders.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our newly renovated, one and two bedroom apartment homes are perfect for outdoor loving Boulderites looking for a retreat. Our centrally located community is close to it all, Pearl Street, CU Boulder, Twenty Ninth Street Mall, Safeway, Whole Foods and more. Outdoor activities abound with our direct access to the Wonderland Creek Greenway Trail! We have an on-site bike shop, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, dog park and heated pool and spa. Our lush landscaped community has a barbecue courtyard area, perfect for weekend cookouts. Take a tour today and check out our refreshed kitchens, light fixtures, wood-style flooring, and other details. The Boulders take a green approach with an on-site recycling program, and also relies on electricity from our solar panels to offset your utility bills. Stop by our office or schedule a personal tour and make your next big move to The Boulders today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13.00 per applicant
Deposit: $75
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: Turtles, Non-poisonous frogs, Domestic hamsters, Hermit crabs, Gerbils, Small domesticated birds, and Domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Boulders have any available units?
The Boulders has 12 units available starting at $1,914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Boulders have?
Some of The Boulders's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boulders currently offering any rent specials?
The Boulders is offering the following rent specials: One month free off #2890-101 ONLY; move-in by 7/24/2020!
Is The Boulders pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boulders is pet friendly.
Does The Boulders offer parking?
Yes, The Boulders offers parking.
Does The Boulders have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Boulders offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boulders have a pool?
Yes, The Boulders has a pool.
Does The Boulders have accessible units?
No, The Boulders does not have accessible units.
Does The Boulders have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boulders has units with dishwashers.
Does The Boulders have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Boulders has units with air conditioning.
