Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our newly renovated, one and two bedroom apartment homes are perfect for outdoor loving Boulderites looking for a retreat. Our centrally located community is close to it all, Pearl Street, CU Boulder, Twenty Ninth Street Mall, Safeway, Whole Foods and more. Outdoor activities abound with our direct access to the Wonderland Creek Greenway Trail! We have an on-site bike shop, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, dog park and heated pool and spa. Our lush landscaped community has a barbecue courtyard area, perfect for weekend cookouts. Take a tour today and check out our refreshed kitchens, light fixtures, wood-style flooring, and other details. The Boulders take a green approach with an on-site recycling program, and also relies on electricity from our solar panels to offset your utility bills. Stop by our office or schedule a personal tour and make your next big move to The Boulders today!