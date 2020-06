Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym on-site laundry parking yoga

Beautiful, Quiet Boulder Location with Flatirons Views: One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment in ideal Boulder location. Conveniently located within walking distance to grocery stores, shops and restaurants in the Tebo Plaza, CorePower Yoga, Movement Fitness, and tons of access to public transportation. Spacious layouts with large storage closets. Enjoy getting cozy by the fireplace in your living room while taking in the view of the flatirons. One month's rent security deposit.