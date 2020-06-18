All apartments in Boulder
965 30th Street - A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

965 30th Street - A

965 30th Street · (303) 447-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

965 30th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
Baseline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This cozy two bed, one bath unit is located just minutes from campus, featuring a bright living room that lies right off of the galley kitchen complete with refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and double sided stainless steel sink with garbage disposal. Find a full bath and the two spacious bedrooms just off towards the back of the unit with large closets and carpeted flooring. Less than one mile from campus with easy access to 28th St, Baseline Road and tons of shops and restaurants. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

RHL-0003170. Max Unrelated Occupancy: 4
Bottom level- corner unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 30th Street - A have any available units?
965 30th Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 965 30th Street - A have?
Some of 965 30th Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 30th Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
965 30th Street - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 30th Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 965 30th Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 965 30th Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 965 30th Street - A does offer parking.
Does 965 30th Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 30th Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 30th Street - A have a pool?
No, 965 30th Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 965 30th Street - A have accessible units?
No, 965 30th Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 965 30th Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 30th Street - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 30th Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 30th Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.
