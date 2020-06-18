965 30th Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel carpet

This cozy two bed, one bath unit is located just minutes from campus, featuring a bright living room that lies right off of the galley kitchen complete with refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and double sided stainless steel sink with garbage disposal. Find a full bath and the two spacious bedrooms just off towards the back of the unit with large closets and carpeted flooring. Less than one mile from campus with easy access to 28th St, Baseline Road and tons of shops and restaurants. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



RHL-0003170. Max Unrelated Occupancy: 4

Bottom level- corner unit.