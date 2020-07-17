825 North St

Amenities
Completely Renovated 2BD/1BA North Boulder Home - Welcome Home! This gorgeous 2BD/1BA North Boulder home has been completely renovated. With stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a new bathroom and carpet, this home is will not disappoint! Located just a few short blocks from Downtown Boulder, this property an an example of Boulder living at it's finest. Call us today to schedule your showing.
RHL-00991372
*Sorry, no pets.*
**Sorry, no Students**
Zoned for 3 unrelated occupants
(RLNE4462438)