Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

825 North St

825 North Street · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boulder
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

825 North Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 North St · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Renovated 2BD/1BA North Boulder Home - Welcome Home! This gorgeous 2BD/1BA North Boulder home has been completely renovated. With stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a new bathroom and carpet, this home is will not disappoint! Located just a few short blocks from Downtown Boulder, this property an an example of Boulder living at it's finest. Call us today to schedule your showing.
RHL-00991372

*Sorry, no pets.*
**Sorry, no Students**

Zoned for 3 unrelated occupants

(RLNE4462438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 North St have any available units?
825 North St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 North St have?
Some of 825 North St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 North St currently offering any rent specials?
825 North St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 North St pet-friendly?
No, 825 North St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 825 North St offer parking?
Yes, 825 North St offers parking.
Does 825 North St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 North St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 North St have a pool?
No, 825 North St does not have a pool.
Does 825 North St have accessible units?
No, 825 North St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 North St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 North St has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 North St have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 North St does not have units with air conditioning.
