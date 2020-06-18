All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

812 Walnut Street #A

812 Walnut St · (303) 545-6000
Location

812 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
812 Walnut Street #A Available 06/01/21 Downtown Boulder Furnished Condo for Rent Near the Pearl Street Mall - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom plus den condo with a flexible 90+ day lease term in Downtown Boulder. Spacious condo with open floorplan and large home office. Offers a washer and dryer and fireplace. Walking distance to all the Pearl Street Mall shops, Boulder Creek path, restaurants and amenities.
* The monthly rent includes all utility bills, quality furnishings, high speed internet, cable television, local phone calls, all the housewares, linens and towels. Just bring your suitcases and enjoy your stay!
* Flexible lease terms from 3 month to 12 months, based on availability. Ideal for corporate housing, business travelers, in-between homes, relocating, or in need of temporary housing.
* Contact Housing Helpers at book@housinghelpers.com
RHL-0209424
2 max unrelated occupants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3474628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Walnut Street #A have any available units?
812 Walnut Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 812 Walnut Street #A have?
Some of 812 Walnut Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Walnut Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
812 Walnut Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Walnut Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 812 Walnut Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 812 Walnut Street #A does offer parking.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Walnut Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A have a pool?
No, 812 Walnut Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A have accessible units?
No, 812 Walnut Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Walnut Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Walnut Street #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Walnut Street #A has units with air conditioning.
