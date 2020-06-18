Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

812 Walnut Street #A Available 06/01/21 Downtown Boulder Furnished Condo for Rent Near the Pearl Street Mall - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom plus den condo with a flexible 90+ day lease term in Downtown Boulder. Spacious condo with open floorplan and large home office. Offers a washer and dryer and fireplace. Walking distance to all the Pearl Street Mall shops, Boulder Creek path, restaurants and amenities.

* The monthly rent includes all utility bills, quality furnishings, high speed internet, cable television, local phone calls, all the housewares, linens and towels. Just bring your suitcases and enjoy your stay!

* Flexible lease terms from 3 month to 12 months, based on availability. Ideal for corporate housing, business travelers, in-between homes, relocating, or in need of temporary housing.

* Contact Housing Helpers at book@housinghelpers.com

RHL-0209424

2 max unrelated occupants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3474628)