Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:53 PM

777 Poplar Avenue

777 Poplar Avenue · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Wonderland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 767 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Come check out this great property located near Wonderland Lake in Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,135 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island perfect for casual dining or entertaining. The living room is cozy and complete with high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Enjoy the convenience of in-home laundry with a full sized washer and dryer for tenant use. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or dine outdoors on the spacious back patio. Living in this community you will have access to a local park, newly resurfaced tennis courts and pickleball. The location of this condo is unbeatable with Lucky’s Market, Whole Foods, and Wonderland Lake just minutes away. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Access to Tennis Courts and Picketball
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off street parking lot
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Property is now vacant. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
777 Poplar Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 777 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 777 Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
777 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Poplar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 777 Poplar Avenue offers parking.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 777 Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 777 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 Poplar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
