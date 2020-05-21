Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

675 Poplar Avenue Available 08/04/20 Updated 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Wonderland Hill Townhouse. Pool & Tennis Courts. Video Below - We are not showing properties with tenants in them. The video below should be a very accurate description of the property. We manage the property as well. Let us know what questions you have!



VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wpcYTyoCY8&feature=emb_logo



Updated 4 bed 3.5 bath West facing townhouse in Boulders highly desirable Wonderland Hills Neighborhood! One block from trail heads & Wonderland Lake, and easy access to local restaurants and shopping centers, this truly is one of Boulders best locations.



Townhome has one car detached garage, front patio, fenced backyard, central ac, gas heat, and free access to private community pool, tennis courts, and kids playground.



Walk into this three level townhouse and you are greeted by a sun filled mud room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout (carpet in basement). Half bathroom off the mudroom. Bright and open kitchen offers all appliances, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Kitchen opens to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and sliding doors to the large fenced backyard. Tennis courts and swimming pool is right off your backyard! Upstairs are three good size bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite and large walk in closet with custom built-ins. Another full bathroom in hallway off the two other bedrooms. Basement offers a secondary living area with built in surround sound speakers, a forth bedroom, a third full bathroom, and a laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage opportunities.



Dogs negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent!



Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of Boulders most desirable neighborhoods!



Call or email to set up a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5569494)