All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 675 Poplar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
675 Poplar Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

675 Poplar Avenue

675 Poplar Avenue · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

675 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Wonderland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 675 Poplar Avenue · Avail. Aug 4

$3,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
675 Poplar Avenue Available 08/04/20 Updated 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Wonderland Hill Townhouse. Pool & Tennis Courts. Video Below - We are not showing properties with tenants in them. The video below should be a very accurate description of the property. We manage the property as well. Let us know what questions you have!

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wpcYTyoCY8&feature=emb_logo

Updated 4 bed 3.5 bath West facing townhouse in Boulders highly desirable Wonderland Hills Neighborhood! One block from trail heads & Wonderland Lake, and easy access to local restaurants and shopping centers, this truly is one of Boulders best locations.

Townhome has one car detached garage, front patio, fenced backyard, central ac, gas heat, and free access to private community pool, tennis courts, and kids playground.

Walk into this three level townhouse and you are greeted by a sun filled mud room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout (carpet in basement). Half bathroom off the mudroom. Bright and open kitchen offers all appliances, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Kitchen opens to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and sliding doors to the large fenced backyard. Tennis courts and swimming pool is right off your backyard! Upstairs are three good size bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite and large walk in closet with custom built-ins. Another full bathroom in hallway off the two other bedrooms. Basement offers a secondary living area with built in surround sound speakers, a forth bedroom, a third full bathroom, and a laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage opportunities.

Dogs negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent!

Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of Boulders most desirable neighborhoods!

Call or email to set up a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
675 Poplar Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 675 Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
675 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Poplar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 675 Poplar Avenue offers parking.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 675 Poplar Avenue has a pool.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 675 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 675 Poplar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 675 Poplar Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoulder 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Apartments
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity