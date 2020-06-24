All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

625 Pearl St. #18

625 Pearl Street · (303) 768-8255
Location

625 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 Pearl St. #18 · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart on Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st - Take a virtual tour now >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zPEk4qRfMuL

Come check out this recently remodeled condo in a desirable location in the heart of downtown Boulder! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and extra storage space. The kitchen is a highlight of this property and includes granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and under-cabinet lighting! Don't worry about searching for parking! Living in this unit you will have a designated parking space. All major utilities are included in rent except for electricity. This is a great opportunity, so sign up for a tour today! Rental License: RHL-0007215 / Unrelated Allowed: 4. Sorry, No Students!

STUDENTS NOT ALLOWED
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Additional Features/Amenities: Extra storage space
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Stormwater (Electric is paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Assigned Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Property is vacant and getting worked on currently to get it back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

