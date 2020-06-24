625 Pearl St. #18

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart on Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st - Take a virtual tour now >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zPEk4qRfMuL



Come check out this recently remodeled condo in a desirable location in the heart of downtown Boulder! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and extra storage space. The kitchen is a highlight of this property and includes granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and under-cabinet lighting! Don't worry about searching for parking! Living in this unit you will have a designated parking space. All major utilities are included in rent except for electricity. This is a great opportunity, so sign up for a tour today! Rental License: RHL-0007215 / Unrelated Allowed: 4. Sorry, No Students!



STUDENTS NOT ALLOWED

Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Additional Features/Amenities: Extra storage space

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Stormwater (Electric is paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Assigned Parking

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2



Property is vacant and getting worked on currently to get it back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



