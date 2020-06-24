625 Pearl St. #18

Amenities
Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart on Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st - Take a virtual tour now >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zPEk4qRfMuL
Come check out this recently remodeled condo in a desirable location in the heart of downtown Boulder! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and extra storage space. The kitchen is a highlight of this property and includes granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and under-cabinet lighting! Don't worry about searching for parking! Living in this unit you will have a designated parking space. All major utilities are included in rent except for electricity. This is a great opportunity, so sign up for a tour today! Rental License: RHL-0007215 / Unrelated Allowed: 4. Sorry, No Students!
STUDENTS NOT ALLOWED
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Additional Features/Amenities: Extra storage space
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Stormwater (Electric is paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Assigned Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Property is vacant and getting worked on currently to get it back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5835351)