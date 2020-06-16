All apartments in Boulder
600 Manhattan Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

600 Manhattan Drive

600 Manhattan Drive · (303) 447-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
For rent - 600 Manhattan Ave. Unit B-2.

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom over 1100 square feet. Recently remodeled, off-street covered parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fireplace, patio. Close to bus line. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws. RHL-0214930.

Utilities Included: tenant pays all
Parking Options: Covered Parking
Pet Policy: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Manhattan Drive have any available units?
600 Manhattan Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Manhattan Drive have?
Some of 600 Manhattan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Manhattan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Manhattan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Manhattan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive does offer parking.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive has a pool.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Manhattan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Manhattan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
