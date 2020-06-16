600 Manhattan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

For rent - 600 Manhattan Ave. Unit B-2.



2 bedroom, 2 bathroom over 1100 square feet. Recently remodeled, off-street covered parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fireplace, patio. Close to bus line. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws. RHL-0214930.



Utilities Included: tenant pays all

Parking Options: Covered Parking

Pet Policy: No Pets