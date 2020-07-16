All apartments in Boulder
Boulder, CO
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203

525 Manhattan Dr · (720) 583-4369
Location

525 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 Available 09/01/20 Desirable 2B/2B Top Floor East Boulder Condo - This 2b/2b home unit has been renovated prior to make it lighter and brighter with a fresh coat of paint, new blinds, and new honey plank flooring.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights, and access to the exterior patio with additional closed storage space.
Galley kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and is close to the dining area for easy entertaining.
Master bedroom has private bath with jack and jill sinks, and a personal patio.

Detached 1 car garage and washer/dryer for tenant use.

Pets negotiable!

Contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 with questions and to view current video showing.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

Rental License: RHL2013-00501
Zoning District: RM-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have any available units?
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have?
Some of 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
