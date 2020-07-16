Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 Available 09/01/20 Desirable 2B/2B Top Floor East Boulder Condo - This 2b/2b home unit has been renovated prior to make it lighter and brighter with a fresh coat of paint, new blinds, and new honey plank flooring.



The living room has a wood-burning fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights, and access to the exterior patio with additional closed storage space.

Galley kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and is close to the dining area for easy entertaining.

Master bedroom has private bath with jack and jill sinks, and a personal patio.



Detached 1 car garage and washer/dryer for tenant use.



Pets negotiable!



Contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 with questions and to view current video showing.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



Rental License: RHL2013-00501

Zoning District: RM-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4961412)