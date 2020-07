Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

High End 3 Bed and 3.5 Bath Townhouse Dakota Ridge - Property Id: 303580



Main Floor: Panoramic mountain views from the front patio; open floor plan with hardwood floors; floor to ceiling windows; a gas fireplace; open kitchen with breakfast bar; granite countertops; custom cabinets/drawers; stainless steel appliances (gas stove); powder room; and access to the attached two car garages.

Unfinished basement: updated full size washer/dryer; workout area.

2nd & 3rd floors: bedrooms - All have ensuite bathrooms, private balconies with extensive mountain views, and no adjoining walls. The large Master Bedroom is on the second floor and has two walk in closets and a beautiful 5 piece master bathroom with soaking tub and Jack and Jill sinks. The third bedroom is on the top floor with skylights for great natural light.

Water/Sewer & Trash/Recycling included in rent.

Pets Negotiable with extra deposit.

Call or text or email Moon at 720-935-2368 and/or totalwellnessadvertising@hotmail.com to setup a showing or for questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303580

