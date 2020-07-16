All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13

4955 Moorhead Avenue · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4955 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO 80305
South 45th

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 Available 08/03/20 Top Floor Updated Unit in Great Boulder Location; Flatirons View - 2nd Story Updated Unit with Flatiron Views from Living Room. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen also has a pass through and bar seating. Living room is carpeted and has a built-in A/C unit. Living room, dining room and kitchen are all open to each other. The Bedroom is spacious with wood floors and has a huge walk-in closet. NO PETS
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Water & Trash - Flat Rate of $80/month; Electric in Tenants Name
Lease Dates 8/3/2020-7/28/2021
RHL-0502874 Occupancy 1/Couple

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE1987396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have any available units?
4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have?
Some of 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 pet-friendly?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 offer parking?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 does not offer parking.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have a pool?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 does not have a pool.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have accessible units?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 has units with air conditioning.
