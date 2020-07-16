Amenities
4955 Moorhead Ave., # 13 Available 08/03/20 Top Floor Updated Unit in Great Boulder Location; Flatirons View - 2nd Story Updated Unit with Flatiron Views from Living Room. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen also has a pass through and bar seating. Living room is carpeted and has a built-in A/C unit. Living room, dining room and kitchen are all open to each other. The Bedroom is spacious with wood floors and has a huge walk-in closet. NO PETS
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Water & Trash - Flat Rate of $80/month; Electric in Tenants Name
Lease Dates 8/3/2020-7/28/2021
RHL-0502874 Occupancy 1/Couple
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
(RLNE1987396)