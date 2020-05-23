4941 Tesla Cir.

Amenities

JUNE FREE !! Move In Special *No App Fee!* Big, Bright and Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House On Cul-De-Sac W/ 2 Car Garage!! - *AVAILABLE NOW* Move In Special *No App Fee!*

Immaculate North Boulder home on Cul-de-Sac!



Well maintained, open concept, high ceilings and super efficient layout.

Large eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space for storage and tons of light

Formal living area, formal dining room, and additional recreation room with gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms including Master bedroom, master on-suite with soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bathroom.

This home has sliding glass doors that open onto a deck with pergola and mature landscaping.

Unfinished basement for lots of storage



This home is located in the Noble Park neighborhood near Valmont Bike Park, parks, bike paths, transportation, and more.



Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $95 (Water/Sewer/Trash)

Gas and Electric are in tenant name and not included in Flat Rate.



Non-Student, No Roommates

Small Dog Negotiable with additional deposit.



RHL-00993799

Occupancy 3 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see video tour/pictures and other properties available.



No Cats Allowed



