4941 Tesla Cir.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4941 Tesla Cir.

4941 Tesla Circle · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4941 Tesla Circle, Boulder, CO 80301
Noble Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4941 Tesla Cir. · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
JUNE FREE !! Move In Special *No App Fee!* Big, Bright and Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House On Cul-De-Sac W/ 2 Car Garage!! - *AVAILABLE NOW* Move In Special *No App Fee!*
Immaculate North Boulder home on Cul-de-Sac!

Well maintained, open concept, high ceilings and super efficient layout.
Large eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space for storage and tons of light
Formal living area, formal dining room, and additional recreation room with gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms including Master bedroom, master on-suite with soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bathroom.
This home has sliding glass doors that open onto a deck with pergola and mature landscaping.
Unfinished basement for lots of storage

This home is located in the Noble Park neighborhood near Valmont Bike Park, parks, bike paths, transportation, and more.

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $95 (Water/Sewer/Trash)
Gas and Electric are in tenant name and not included in Flat Rate.

Non-Student, No Roommates
Small Dog Negotiable with additional deposit.

RHL-00993799
Occupancy 3 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see video tour/pictures and other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5780962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have any available units?
4941 Tesla Cir. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4941 Tesla Cir. have?
Some of 4941 Tesla Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Tesla Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Tesla Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Tesla Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Tesla Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Tesla Cir. does offer parking.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Tesla Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have a pool?
No, 4941 Tesla Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4941 Tesla Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Tesla Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Tesla Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Tesla Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
