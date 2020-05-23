All apartments in Boulder
4 Benthaven Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4 Benthaven Place

4 Benthaven Place · (303) 447-1502
Location

4 Benthaven Place, Boulder, CO 80305
Devil's Thumb

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For rent 4 Benthaven Place - Available now!
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhome in Table Mesa and at the foot of the mountains! Over 1,600 square feet. Flatirons views from upper level. Convenient location near parks, trails, shopping and bus routes. Third bedroom makes a great study and master bedroom has its own private bath. Fabulous private patio off wonderful eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. 2 car garage. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502 or visit CUrent.com.

Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 3 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws - RHL2017-01017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Benthaven Place have any available units?
4 Benthaven Place has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Benthaven Place have?
Some of 4 Benthaven Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Benthaven Place currently offering any rent specials?
4 Benthaven Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Benthaven Place pet-friendly?
No, 4 Benthaven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4 Benthaven Place offer parking?
Yes, 4 Benthaven Place does offer parking.
Does 4 Benthaven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Benthaven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Benthaven Place have a pool?
No, 4 Benthaven Place does not have a pool.
Does 4 Benthaven Place have accessible units?
No, 4 Benthaven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Benthaven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Benthaven Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Benthaven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Benthaven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
