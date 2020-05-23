Amenities

For rent 4 Benthaven Place - Available now!

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhome in Table Mesa and at the foot of the mountains! Over 1,600 square feet. Flatirons views from upper level. Convenient location near parks, trails, shopping and bus routes. Third bedroom makes a great study and master bedroom has its own private bath. Fabulous private patio off wonderful eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and hardwood floors. 2 car garage. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502 or visit CUrent.com.



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 3 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws - RHL2017-01017