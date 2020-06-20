All apartments in Boulder
3765 BIRCHWOOD

3765 Birchwood Drive · (303) 449-2900
Location

3765 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO 80304
Winding Trail

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3765 BIRCHWOOD - 53 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3765 Birchwood - Spacious Condo in North Boulder - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in North Boulder in Birchwood condos. 1 bedroom and bath on main level , spacious 2nd bedroom, non conforming 3rd bedroom/study on the second floor with additional bath. Upgraded kitchen and baths. 2 pools, tennis, streams parks and trails. Unit features open floor plan, W/D in unit, D/W, walk in closet, skylights, fireplace, deck and a one car detached garage, plus additional assigned parking. Tenant pays Gas/Electric, water & trash included.

(RLNE5725942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have any available units?
3765 BIRCHWOOD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have?
Some of 3765 BIRCHWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 BIRCHWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
3765 BIRCHWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 BIRCHWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 3765 BIRCHWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 3765 BIRCHWOOD does offer parking.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 BIRCHWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 3765 BIRCHWOOD has a pool.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have accessible units?
No, 3765 BIRCHWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765 BIRCHWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3765 BIRCHWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3765 BIRCHWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
