in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking

3260 Iron Forge Place #106 Available 07/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: One Bed Two Story Condo in The Steel Yards. Built In 2005. READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!



WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoWMzZ041I&feature=youtu.be



Bedroom wall has been painted a neutral beige by current tenant. Reflected in pictures NOT in video.



AVAILABLE ANYTIME BETWEEN JULY 7 & JULY 31. Year + lease.



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



Built in 2005! Updated two story corner unit one bedroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Reserved underground parking, extra storage, central AC (nest), covered front patio, and updates throughout! A breath of fresh air in Boulders dated rental market!



Walk into this condo and you are greeted with an open floor plan, tall ceilings (w/ceiling fan), hardwood floors, tons of natural light, updated windows (plantation shutters), open kitchen with newer high end stainless steel appliance (gas range), maple cabinets, silestone countertops, and so much more. Extra storage under the stairs. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom with large custom walk in closet, an updated full bathroom with tub, and laundry room with washer/dryer and some extra storage.



Condo is right off the Goose Creek Bike Path and is Walking/Biking distance to everything boulder has to offer: Whole foods, 29th Street Mall, Mapleton baseball fields, Valmont city park (mountain bike and disk golf courses), Restaurants, Shopping, Coffee shops, Breweries, Rayback food truck park (off goose creek path), Downtown Pearl Street, and so much more. Condo also offers easy access to US 36, Foothills Pkwy, and the RTD Bus transportation center.



Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling/Compost Included in rent!



Pets negotiable with extra deposit.



(RLNE4396973)