Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3260 Iron Forge Place #106

3260 Iron Forge Place · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3260 Iron Forge Place, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 · Avail. Jul 7

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
3260 Iron Forge Place #106 Available 07/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: One Bed Two Story Condo in The Steel Yards. Built In 2005. READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!

WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leoWMzZ041I&feature=youtu.be

Bedroom wall has been painted a neutral beige by current tenant. Reflected in pictures NOT in video.

AVAILABLE ANYTIME BETWEEN JULY 7 & JULY 31. Year + lease.

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

Built in 2005! Updated two story corner unit one bedroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Reserved underground parking, extra storage, central AC (nest), covered front patio, and updates throughout! A breath of fresh air in Boulders dated rental market!

Walk into this condo and you are greeted with an open floor plan, tall ceilings (w/ceiling fan), hardwood floors, tons of natural light, updated windows (plantation shutters), open kitchen with newer high end stainless steel appliance (gas range), maple cabinets, silestone countertops, and so much more. Extra storage under the stairs. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom with large custom walk in closet, an updated full bathroom with tub, and laundry room with washer/dryer and some extra storage.

Condo is right off the Goose Creek Bike Path and is Walking/Biking distance to everything boulder has to offer: Whole foods, 29th Street Mall, Mapleton baseball fields, Valmont city park (mountain bike and disk golf courses), Restaurants, Shopping, Coffee shops, Breweries, Rayback food truck park (off goose creek path), Downtown Pearl Street, and so much more. Condo also offers easy access to US 36, Foothills Pkwy, and the RTD Bus transportation center.

Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling/Compost Included in rent!

Pets negotiable with extra deposit.

Call or email to setup a showing.

(RLNE4396973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have any available units?
3260 Iron Forge Place #106 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have?
Some of 3260 Iron Forge Place #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Iron Forge Place #106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 does offer parking.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have a pool?
No, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have accessible units?
No, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3260 Iron Forge Place #106 has units with air conditioning.
