Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

325 27th St

325 27th Street · (303) 442-7773
Location

325 27th Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 325 27th St · Avail. Aug 13

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
325 27th St Available 08/13/20 South Boulder Ranch Off Table Mesa; Nice Big Yard; Hardwoods Throughout - Cute Ranch Home in South Boulder. Living Room and Bedrooms have hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer & 1 Car Garage. Fenced in Yard.

Pets Negotiable; Non Student, No roommates

RHL-0003097 occupancy 3
Utilities- water, sewer and trash include in flat rate of $148/month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 8/13/2020-8/7/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2252292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 27th St have any available units?
325 27th St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 27th St have?
Some of 325 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
325 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 325 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 325 27th St does offer parking.
Does 325 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 27th St have a pool?
No, 325 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 325 27th St have accessible units?
No, 325 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
