3189 Westwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent location just off the Elmers Two Mile bike path with easy access to all Boulder has to offer. Flatirons views. Light and Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse with brand new master suite. Master suite has a huge walk-in closet, and master bath with 72' double vanity. New Paint, Carpet, Shower Tile, Taps, Door Hardware, etc. Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Zoned for 4 Unrelated People. Lovely private fenced in back deck with a gate onto the common park.



Pets: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Unilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash (Rest paid by Tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking - Attached Garage and Driveway



Property will be vacant July 29th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape. Let us know when you would like to move in and we can try to work with your date.



Cost to move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.