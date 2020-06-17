Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3188 9TH STREET Available 09/01/20 Stunning Newlands 1930's Bungalow. Granite, Stainless, Hardwood.. - Newlands Gem. Beautiful updating featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard, mud room and unfinished basement. Covered back porch, Tons of storage and amazing location on 9th and Forest. Close to everything yet in a quite neighborhood. Walking distance to Foothills Elementary, N. Boulder Park, Ideal Market and Pearl Street Mall.

Can come Fully furnished if needed



Please email contact info and availability for showing.



House also features full unfinished basement.



Rent: $2700 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $2700



RHL-00993655



(RLNE3182087)