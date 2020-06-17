All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3188 9TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3188 9TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3188 9TH STREET

3188 9th Street · (970) 217-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3188 9th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Newlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3188 9TH STREET · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3188 9TH STREET Available 09/01/20 Stunning Newlands 1930's Bungalow. Granite, Stainless, Hardwood.. - Newlands Gem. Beautiful updating featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard, mud room and unfinished basement. Covered back porch, Tons of storage and amazing location on 9th and Forest. Close to everything yet in a quite neighborhood. Walking distance to Foothills Elementary, N. Boulder Park, Ideal Market and Pearl Street Mall.
Can come Fully furnished if needed

Please email contact info and availability for showing.

House also features full unfinished basement.

Rent: $2700 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $2700

RHL-00993655

(RLNE3182087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3188 9TH STREET have any available units?
3188 9TH STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3188 9TH STREET have?
Some of 3188 9TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3188 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3188 9TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3188 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3188 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3188 9TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3188 9TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 3188 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3188 9TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3188 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3188 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3188 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3188 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3188 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3188 9TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3188 9TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3188 9TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3188 9TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity