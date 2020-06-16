All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3150 29th Street

3150 29th Street · (303) 565-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3150 29th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3150 29th Street · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
REMODELED TOWNHOUSE with 3 Levels of Living in Boulder! Available NOW! - THREE levels of living! Main floor has a traditional open concept kitchen and living area with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, sliding glass doors, private patio and shared community green with pond.
Upstairs has 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms and plenty of storage and a full size washer/dryer. Lower level has kitchenette including sink, refrigerator and lots of cabinets and counter space. This level has it's OWN bathroom, bedroom, recreation room AND it's own washer/dryer! Split the rent equally among three, or by size of the room. Live in Boulder at an affordable price!

Trash Included. Owner pays HOA. Tenants pay all other utilities. Two parking spaces plus street parking included. Small dog negotiable. Backs to a beautiful green area with Pond. Lovely patio for additional entertaining.

RL#7671 Max occupancy 3 Unrelated

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5094247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 29th Street have any available units?
3150 29th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3150 29th Street have?
Some of 3150 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3150 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3150 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3150 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 3150 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3150 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3150 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3150 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3150 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
