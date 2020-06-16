3150 29th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

REMODELED TOWNHOUSE with 3 Levels of Living in Boulder! Available NOW! - THREE levels of living! Main floor has a traditional open concept kitchen and living area with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, sliding glass doors, private patio and shared community green with pond.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms and plenty of storage and a full size washer/dryer. Lower level has kitchenette including sink, refrigerator and lots of cabinets and counter space. This level has it's OWN bathroom, bedroom, recreation room AND it's own washer/dryer! Split the rent equally among three, or by size of the room. Live in Boulder at an affordable price!



Trash Included. Owner pays HOA. Tenants pay all other utilities. Two parking spaces plus street parking included. Small dog negotiable. Backs to a beautiful green area with Pond. Lovely patio for additional entertaining.



RL#7671 Max occupancy 3 Unrelated



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5094247)