3085 17th Street

Come check out this great home located in Old North Boulder. This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 888 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, vinyl flooring, and many cabinets for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with a door that leads to the backyard. The living room is spacious and has several windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer located on the main floor. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced-in backyard or dine outdoors from the concrete patio. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes away from Whole Foods, Safeway, Target, North Boulder Park, North Boulder Rec Center, and the University of Colorado. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Backyard

Utilities Included in Rent: Stormwater (tenant pays all other utilities)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Street

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

