Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:51 PM

3085 17th Street

3085 17th Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

3085 17th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this great home located in Old North Boulder. This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 888 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, vinyl flooring, and many cabinets for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with a door that leads to the backyard. The living room is spacious and has several windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer located on the main floor. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced-in backyard or dine outdoors from the concrete patio. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes away from Whole Foods, Safeway, Target, North Boulder Park, North Boulder Rec Center, and the University of Colorado. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced-in Backyard
Utilities Included in Rent: Stormwater (tenant pays all other utilities)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Street
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3085 17th Street have any available units?
3085 17th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3085 17th Street have?
Some of 3085 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3085 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3085 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3085 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3085 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3085 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3085 17th Street offers parking.
Does 3085 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3085 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3085 17th Street have a pool?
No, 3085 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3085 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 3085 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3085 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3085 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3085 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3085 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
