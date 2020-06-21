All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

3050 25th St

3050 25th Street · (303) 332-4529
Location

3050 25th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/14/2020

12 Month Lease Term

No Pets Please! No Students Please!

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in a great location and sits on a corner lot. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This is a must see in the heart of BOULDER. Fenced in backyard and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 1 car garage and washer/dryer included!

Resident Responsibilities: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet.

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 25th St have any available units?
3050 25th St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3050 25th St have?
Some of 3050 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
3050 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 3050 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 3050 25th St does offer parking.
Does 3050 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 25th St have a pool?
No, 3050 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 3050 25th St have accessible units?
No, 3050 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
