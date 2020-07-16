300 Forest Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Stunning 3B/2B House with Wraparound Deck Against the Foothills! - Cant miss out on this GORGEOUS mid-century modern three bedroom/two bath house located right on the foothills of 3rd and Forest! This Newlands home offers plenty of space, inside and out! The interior of this property has recently been updated and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fully refinished bathrooms. Open floor-plan with TONS of SPACE. Finished basement offers extra rooms and more living area. Walk outside to your wraparound deck and enjoy all the stunning views this house has to offer!



-Recently Remodeled!

-Two Wood-Burning Fireplaces!

-Many Windows to Provide Maximum Sunlight!

-STUNNING VIEWS of the Foothills and the City of Boulder!

-Seconds Away from Mt. Sanitas Trailhead!



INCREDIBLE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE!



-Wrap around deck, with privacy and planters;

-Flagstone patio;

-Fenced-in yard, shaded, with grass;

-Low maintenance plants;

-New exterior lighting on deck;

-New gutters;

-New roof;

-Outdoor workshop/storage;

-Carport, 2 covered, 2 uncovered=4 total;

-Exterior lighting, on timer;

-Sprinkler system, on timer.



INTERIOR UPGRADES!



-Newly re-finished hardwood and brick flooring;

-Brand new tile and cork floors;

-Brand new berber carpet on stairs;

-Brand new paint and drywall;

-Brand new kitchen, bathroom;

-Brand new stainless appliances;

-Brand new W/D;

-Designer lighting fixtures;

-Soft close drawers and cabinets;

-Kitchen pantry;

-Two wood-burning fireplaces, one on each level;

-Workshop/storage, behind laundry room;

-New LED lighting;

-Radon mitigation system;

-CO2 and fire alarms;

-Double paned windows;

-Pella patio doors, with in-glass blinds;

-Upgraded blinds, throughout;

-Evaporative cooler and baseboard heat;

-New plumbing;

-Vaulted wood ceilings;

-GFCI outlets, bathrooms, kitchen.



*****Water Included, Pets Negotiable!*****



(RLNE5862005)