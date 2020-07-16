All apartments in Boulder
300 Forest Avenue

300 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 Forest Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Newlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning 3B/2B House with Wraparound Deck Against the Foothills! - Cant miss out on this GORGEOUS mid-century modern three bedroom/two bath house located right on the foothills of 3rd and Forest! This Newlands home offers plenty of space, inside and out! The interior of this property has recently been updated and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fully refinished bathrooms. Open floor-plan with TONS of SPACE. Finished basement offers extra rooms and more living area. Walk outside to your wraparound deck and enjoy all the stunning views this house has to offer!

-Recently Remodeled!
-Two Wood-Burning Fireplaces!
-Many Windows to Provide Maximum Sunlight!
-STUNNING VIEWS of the Foothills and the City of Boulder!
-Seconds Away from Mt. Sanitas Trailhead!

INCREDIBLE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE!

-Wrap around deck, with privacy and planters;
-Flagstone patio;
-Fenced-in yard, shaded, with grass;
-Low maintenance plants;
-New exterior lighting on deck;
-New gutters;
-New roof;
-Outdoor workshop/storage;
-Carport, 2 covered, 2 uncovered=4 total;
-Exterior lighting, on timer;
-Sprinkler system, on timer.

INTERIOR UPGRADES!

-Newly re-finished hardwood and brick flooring;
-Brand new tile and cork floors;
-Brand new berber carpet on stairs;
-Brand new paint and drywall;
-Brand new kitchen, bathroom;
-Brand new stainless appliances;
-Brand new W/D;
-Designer lighting fixtures;
-Soft close drawers and cabinets;
-Kitchen pantry;
-Two wood-burning fireplaces, one on each level;
-Workshop/storage, behind laundry room;
-New LED lighting;
-Radon mitigation system;
-CO2 and fire alarms;
-Double paned windows;
-Pella patio doors, with in-glass blinds;
-Upgraded blinds, throughout;
-Evaporative cooler and baseboard heat;
-New plumbing;
-Vaulted wood ceilings;
-GFCI outlets, bathrooms, kitchen.

*****Water Included, Pets Negotiable!*****

(RLNE5862005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Forest Avenue have any available units?
300 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 300 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 300 Forest Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 300 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
