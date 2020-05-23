Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2252 Columbine Avenue Available 08/13/20 Amazing Home near Chautauqua - Great four bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large living room, extra living space just off the kitchen, large fenced yard with a new deck and a detached garage off the back alley.



Close to hiking, biking and more.



Unfurnished or Partially Furnished. Living Room, Dining Room and One Bedroom.



Give us a call to schedule your viewing 303-442-7368.

www.propertyresources.net



3 Max Unrelated residents permitted



(RLNE2083733)