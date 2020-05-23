Amenities
2252 Columbine Avenue Available 08/13/20 Amazing Home near Chautauqua - Great four bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large living room, extra living space just off the kitchen, large fenced yard with a new deck and a detached garage off the back alley.
Close to hiking, biking and more.
Unfurnished or Partially Furnished. Living Room, Dining Room and One Bedroom.
Give us a call to schedule your viewing 303-442-7368.
www.propertyresources.net
3 Max Unrelated residents permitted
(RLNE2083733)