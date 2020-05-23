All apartments in Boulder
2252 Columbine Avenue
2252 Columbine Avenue

2252 Columbine Avenue · (303) 442-7368
Location

2252 Columbine Avenue, Boulder, CO 80302
East Chautauqua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2252 Columbine Avenue · Avail. Aug 13

$4,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2252 Columbine Avenue Available 08/13/20 Amazing Home near Chautauqua - Great four bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large living room, extra living space just off the kitchen, large fenced yard with a new deck and a detached garage off the back alley.

Close to hiking, biking and more.

Unfurnished or Partially Furnished. Living Room, Dining Room and One Bedroom.

Give us a call to schedule your viewing 303-442-7368.
www.propertyresources.net

3 Max Unrelated residents permitted

(RLNE2083733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have any available units?
2252 Columbine Avenue has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2252 Columbine Avenue have?
Some of 2252 Columbine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Columbine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Columbine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Columbine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Columbine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Columbine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Columbine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have a pool?
No, 2252 Columbine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2252 Columbine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 Columbine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Columbine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Columbine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
