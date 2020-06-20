All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2116 Pearl Street Unit C

2116 Pearl St · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2116 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2116 Pearl Street Unit C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
SLEEK, MODERN THREE STORY ROWHOME ON PEARL STREET - AVAILABLE NOW! - This brand new, luxurious three story Rowhome is steps away from all that Downtown Pearl Street has to offer. The high-end finishes found throughout the property are absolutely breathtaking. Outstanding room proportions with tons of windows provide an abundance of natural light and a bright, airy feel throughout. The main floor houses the spectacular open kitchen and living area. On the second level you will find the incredible Master Suite and Master bath with sweeping views of the Flatirons. The third floor boasts an entertainment area including a wet bar and opens to a deck that faces Pearl Street. The fourth floor Rooftop patio has everything you could ever want - a fire pit, unparalleled 360 views of the Foothills and the City of Boulder. This property is not to be missed!

Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.

Call Fox Property Management today to schedule a viewing: 720-583-4369

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Cg3cgGs1QX5
Tour: http://tours.visutour.com/2116-pearl-st-unit-c/

Rental License: In process
Zoning District: MU-3; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have any available units?
2116 Pearl Street Unit C has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have?
Some of 2116 Pearl Street Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Pearl Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Pearl Street Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Pearl Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C offer parking?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Pearl Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Pearl Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
