2116 Pearl Street Unit C

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

SLEEK, MODERN THREE STORY ROWHOME ON PEARL STREET - AVAILABLE NOW! - This brand new, luxurious three story Rowhome is steps away from all that Downtown Pearl Street has to offer. The high-end finishes found throughout the property are absolutely breathtaking. Outstanding room proportions with tons of windows provide an abundance of natural light and a bright, airy feel throughout. The main floor houses the spectacular open kitchen and living area. On the second level you will find the incredible Master Suite and Master bath with sweeping views of the Flatirons. The third floor boasts an entertainment area including a wet bar and opens to a deck that faces Pearl Street. The fourth floor Rooftop patio has everything you could ever want - a fire pit, unparalleled 360 views of the Foothills and the City of Boulder. This property is not to be missed!



Pets Negotiable with additional deposit.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Cg3cgGs1QX5

Tour: http://tours.visutour.com/2116-pearl-st-unit-c/



Rental License: In process

Zoning District: MU-3; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Cats Allowed



