in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20 S 32nd St Available 08/04/20 Ranch Style Home in Martin Acres with Fenced in Yard and 1 Car Garage - 3 bedroom ranch with hardwood floors. Kitchen with natural oak cabinets, dishwasher and large peninsula, Washer/Dryer; nice big fenced in back yard, 1 Car Attached Garage



Pet negotiable Non-Student Property No Roommates



RHL-0501062 Occupancy 3 Unrelated



Tenants Pay All Utilities: water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $102 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/29/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see video tour/pictures and other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



