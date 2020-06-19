Amenities
20 S 32nd St Available 08/04/20 Ranch Style Home in Martin Acres with Fenced in Yard and 1 Car Garage - 3 bedroom ranch with hardwood floors. Kitchen with natural oak cabinets, dishwasher and large peninsula, Washer/Dryer; nice big fenced in back yard, 1 Car Attached Garage
Pet negotiable Non-Student Property No Roommates
RHL-0501062 Occupancy 3 Unrelated
Tenants Pay All Utilities: water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $102 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate
Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/29/2021
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see video tour/pictures and other properties available.
