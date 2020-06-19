All apartments in Boulder
20 S 32nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

20 S 32nd St

20 South 32nd Street · (303) 442-7773
Location

20 South 32nd Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 S 32nd St · Avail. Aug 4

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20 S 32nd St Available 08/04/20 Ranch Style Home in Martin Acres with Fenced in Yard and 1 Car Garage - 3 bedroom ranch with hardwood floors. Kitchen with natural oak cabinets, dishwasher and large peninsula, Washer/Dryer; nice big fenced in back yard, 1 Car Attached Garage

Pet negotiable Non-Student Property No Roommates

RHL-0501062 Occupancy 3 Unrelated

Tenants Pay All Utilities: water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $102 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/29/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see video tour/pictures and other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2315495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 S 32nd St have any available units?
20 S 32nd St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 S 32nd St have?
Some of 20 S 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 S 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
20 S 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 S 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 S 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 20 S 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 20 S 32nd St does offer parking.
Does 20 S 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 S 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 S 32nd St have a pool?
No, 20 S 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 20 S 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 20 S 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 S 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 S 32nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 S 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 S 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
