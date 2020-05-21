Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1840 Del Rosa Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely 4 bed, 3 bath home in Boulder! Available August 1! - Come check out this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath family home in North Boulder on a quiet court with little traffic-July 1! This spacious ranch features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a sun room. The sun room leads to a large, fenced backyard for outdoor living. This home also includes a large finished basement with a wet bar and a 2 car attached garage. Mature trees.



Centrally located to bike paths, bus routes, shops, and restaurants. Nearby schools include Columbine Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Centennial Middle School and Boulder High School. Pets are negotiable.



Rental License: RHL2013-00216

Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals



