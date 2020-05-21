All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1840 Del Rosa Court

1840 Del Rosa Court · (720) 583-4369
Location

1840 Del Rosa Court, Boulder, CO 80304
Catalpa Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1840 Del Rosa Court · Avail. Aug 1

$3,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2454 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1840 Del Rosa Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely 4 bed, 3 bath home in Boulder! Available August 1! - Come check out this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath family home in North Boulder on a quiet court with little traffic-July 1! This spacious ranch features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a sun room. The sun room leads to a large, fenced backyard for outdoor living. This home also includes a large finished basement with a wet bar and a 2 car attached garage. Mature trees.

Centrally located to bike paths, bus routes, shops, and restaurants. Nearby schools include Columbine Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Centennial Middle School and Boulder High School. Pets are negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information on this property today!

Rental License: RHL2013-00216
Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals

(RLNE3206299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have any available units?
1840 Del Rosa Court has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1840 Del Rosa Court have?
Some of 1840 Del Rosa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Del Rosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Del Rosa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Del Rosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Del Rosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Del Rosa Court does offer parking.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Del Rosa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have a pool?
No, 1840 Del Rosa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have accessible units?
No, 1840 Del Rosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Del Rosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Del Rosa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Del Rosa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
