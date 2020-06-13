Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1805 23rd Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Townhome Near Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st! - This updated townhouse is a short walk to downtown, local parks and 29th Street Mall. Near transportation and shops.



The home has an open concept living room with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors, a bright kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, and a guest half bathroom on the main level.



Upstairs is one large bedroom, a second bedroom that would make a great office space, a full bathroom, and laundry.



The home has an unfinished basement with loads of storage space, a private back patio and TWO assigned parking spots.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4172263)