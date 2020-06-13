All apartments in Boulder
1805 23rd Street

1805 23rd Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 23rd Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1805 23rd Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1086 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1805 23rd Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Townhome Near Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st! - This updated townhouse is a short walk to downtown, local parks and 29th Street Mall. Near transportation and shops.

The home has an open concept living room with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors, a bright kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, and a guest half bathroom on the main level.

Upstairs is one large bedroom, a second bedroom that would make a great office space, a full bathroom, and laundry.

The home has an unfinished basement with loads of storage space, a private back patio and TWO assigned parking spots.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 23rd Street have any available units?
1805 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1805 23rd Street have?
Some of 1805 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1805 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1805 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1805 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
