Boulder, CO
1715 15th Street #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1715 15th Street #4

1715 15th Street · (303) 563-4105
Location

1715 15th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 15th Street #4 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 804 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
1715 15th Street #4 Available 08/12/20 Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In the Heart of Downtown Boulder! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0WAYqwF8Ak&feature=emb_logo

AVAILABLE August 12th at the earliest1

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! Leave your car in the reserved garage parking space and walk everywhere! Steps away from Boulders finest restaurants, shopping, and the iconic Pearl Street Mall! Walk to the farmers market, parks, hiking/biking trails, Boulder Creek (and Boulder Creek bike path), and so much more. Truly one Boulders best locations!

Secure entry to building! Private community courtyard with gas grill, garden beds, lounge areas, and secure bike racks.

Walk into this freshly painted condo and you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar, a bright open living room, and a private enclosed patio with mountain views off the living room. Condo also features, new top down bottom up blinds, custom lighting & ceiling fans, high-end full size washer/dryer, nest thermostat, and a new AC unit in the master bedroom. Master bedroom also has personal ensuite.

HEAT, Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent.

Sorry no pets per HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 15th Street #4 have any available units?
1715 15th Street #4 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1715 15th Street #4 have?
Some of 1715 15th Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 15th Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 15th Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 15th Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 15th Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1715 15th Street #4 does offer parking.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 15th Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 have a pool?
No, 1715 15th Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 1715 15th Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 15th Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 15th Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1715 15th Street #4 has units with air conditioning.
