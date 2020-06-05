Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

1715 15th Street #4 Available 08/12/20 Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In the Heart of Downtown Boulder! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0WAYqwF8Ak&feature=emb_logo



AVAILABLE August 12th at the earliest1



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! Leave your car in the reserved garage parking space and walk everywhere! Steps away from Boulders finest restaurants, shopping, and the iconic Pearl Street Mall! Walk to the farmers market, parks, hiking/biking trails, Boulder Creek (and Boulder Creek bike path), and so much more. Truly one Boulders best locations!



Secure entry to building! Private community courtyard with gas grill, garden beds, lounge areas, and secure bike racks.



Walk into this freshly painted condo and you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar, a bright open living room, and a private enclosed patio with mountain views off the living room. Condo also features, new top down bottom up blinds, custom lighting & ceiling fans, high-end full size washer/dryer, nest thermostat, and a new AC unit in the master bedroom. Master bedroom also has personal ensuite.



HEAT, Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent.



Sorry no pets per HOA.



