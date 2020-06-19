All apartments in Boulder
1380 19th St. - 0

1380 19th Street · (906) 370-5113
1380 19th Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Our two-Bedroom/two-bath apartments are approximately 1000 sq. ft. The large parking lot has plenty of parking for tenants. The building features a shared laundry room with coin-operated washers and dryers. All units have electric kitchen appliances including a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer, and garbage disposal. All units have private covered outside entrances, ceiling fans and baseboard heaters.

The Thomas Jefferson Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus, Naropa University and downtown Boulder at the intersection of 19th St. and Marine St. The building is within walking distance to the University of Colorado north campus, the Arts and Science Buildings, Folsom Field, Pearl Street Mall, 29th St. Mall and conveniently located near bus lines to access the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.

On-site is a coin-operated laundry room, as well as a second-level, community deck that faces the west and towards the Flatirons. All our units have western views. The spacious front lawn provide tenants the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of Colorado's excellent climate. The parking lot is provided for exclusive tenant use directly east side of the building. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are both separate and community metered.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have any available units?
1380 19th St. - 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 1380 19th St. - 0 have?
Some of 1380 19th St. - 0's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 19th St. - 0 currently offering any rent specials?
1380 19th St. - 0 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 19th St. - 0 pet-friendly?
No, 1380 19th St. - 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 offer parking?
Yes, 1380 19th St. - 0 does offer parking.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 19th St. - 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have a pool?
No, 1380 19th St. - 0 does not have a pool.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have accessible units?
No, 1380 19th St. - 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 19th St. - 0 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 19th St. - 0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 19th St. - 0 does not have units with air conditioning.
