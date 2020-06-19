1380 19th St. - 0

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

Our two-Bedroom/two-bath apartments are approximately 1000 sq. ft. The large parking lot has plenty of parking for tenants. The building features a shared laundry room with coin-operated washers and dryers. All units have electric kitchen appliances including a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer, and garbage disposal. All units have private covered outside entrances, ceiling fans and baseboard heaters.



The Thomas Jefferson Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus, Naropa University and downtown Boulder at the intersection of 19th St. and Marine St. The building is within walking distance to the University of Colorado north campus, the Arts and Science Buildings, Folsom Field, Pearl Street Mall, 29th St. Mall and conveniently located near bus lines to access the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.



On-site is a coin-operated laundry room, as well as a second-level, community deck that faces the west and towards the Flatirons. All our units have western views. The spacious front lawn provide tenants the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of Colorado's excellent climate. The parking lot is provided for exclusive tenant use directly east side of the building. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are both separate and community metered.