All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1305 Georgetown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1305 Georgetown Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1305 Georgetown Road

1305 Georgetown Road · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1305 Georgetown Road, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Georgetown Road · Avail. Sep 2

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1305 Georgetown Road Available 09/02/20 Super High Efficient 2 story 3 Bed 2.75 Bath Single family home W/ Open concept. - Remodeled, High Energy Efficient 2 Story wood-frame, 3 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms single family home with landscaped front yard, fenced side and back yards, solar panels and electric radiant heat. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with large, butcher block island and stainless counters and appliances. Plentiful windows with Honeycomb Blinds throughout, great for our sunny Colorado daylight; Main level has 1 bedroom with connecting walk in closet/storage to main level full bathroom. Radiant cork flooring throughout second floor. Master bedroom. with balcony, walk-in closet and 2nd floor full bathroom, and 2nd bedroom with closet built-ins. Main level laundry/utility room; Enclosed breezeway with plentiful shelves, large sliding glass doors on opposite walls that connects side and back yards. Large All-purpose room with 2 walls of glass sliding doors, Wet-Bar with full size Refrigerator, Murphy Bed and bathroom. Large storage area with access off patio and All-purpose room. Back yard has large deck and play house. Storage sheds for bicycles and trash/recycle/compost carts attached to driveway fence. Within coveted Bear Creek/Mesa Elementary School Choice Neighborhood. Walking distance to Fairview High and Southern Hills Middle school.

Tenants Pay All Utilities;
Water, Sewer and Trash included in flat rate of $190 per month;
Gas and Electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate
Pet Negotiable

RHL-00992707 Occupancy 3 Unrelated.

Lease dates 9/2/2020-8/30/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4980856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Georgetown Road have any available units?
1305 Georgetown Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 Georgetown Road have?
Some of 1305 Georgetown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Georgetown Road currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Georgetown Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Georgetown Road pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road offer parking?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road have a pool?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road have accessible units?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Georgetown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Georgetown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1305 Georgetown Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity