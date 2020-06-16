Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1305 Georgetown Road Available 09/02/20 Super High Efficient 2 story 3 Bed 2.75 Bath Single family home W/ Open concept. - Remodeled, High Energy Efficient 2 Story wood-frame, 3 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms single family home with landscaped front yard, fenced side and back yards, solar panels and electric radiant heat. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with large, butcher block island and stainless counters and appliances. Plentiful windows with Honeycomb Blinds throughout, great for our sunny Colorado daylight; Main level has 1 bedroom with connecting walk in closet/storage to main level full bathroom. Radiant cork flooring throughout second floor. Master bedroom. with balcony, walk-in closet and 2nd floor full bathroom, and 2nd bedroom with closet built-ins. Main level laundry/utility room; Enclosed breezeway with plentiful shelves, large sliding glass doors on opposite walls that connects side and back yards. Large All-purpose room with 2 walls of glass sliding doors, Wet-Bar with full size Refrigerator, Murphy Bed and bathroom. Large storage area with access off patio and All-purpose room. Back yard has large deck and play house. Storage sheds for bicycles and trash/recycle/compost carts attached to driveway fence. Within coveted Bear Creek/Mesa Elementary School Choice Neighborhood. Walking distance to Fairview High and Southern Hills Middle school.



Tenants Pay All Utilities;

Water, Sewer and Trash included in flat rate of $190 per month;

Gas and Electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Pet Negotiable



RHL-00992707 Occupancy 3 Unrelated.



Lease dates 9/2/2020-8/30/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE4980856)