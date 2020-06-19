Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

1110 Poplar Ave Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NORTH BOULDER TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE IN JUNE! - This updated, 3 BD/2.5 BA home sits around the corner from Lucky's Market, Wonderland Lake and a few local restaurants. Enjoy the great natural light with bamboo wood floors and access to nearby hiking/biking trails and private tennis courts. The bus stop is just a block away on Broadway, making you minutes from pearl street and just 3 minutes to North Boulder Rec center.



**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**



Rental License: RHL2016-00694

Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals



No Pets Allowed



