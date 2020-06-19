All apartments in Boulder
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

1110 Poplar Ave

1110 Poplar Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Forest Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Poplar Ave · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
1110 Poplar Ave Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NORTH BOULDER TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE IN JUNE! - This updated, 3 BD/2.5 BA home sits around the corner from Lucky's Market, Wonderland Lake and a few local restaurants. Enjoy the great natural light with bamboo wood floors and access to nearby hiking/biking trails and private tennis courts. The bus stop is just a block away on Broadway, making you minutes from pearl street and just 3 minutes to North Boulder Rec center.

**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**

Rental License: RHL2016-00694
Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3392457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Poplar Ave have any available units?
1110 Poplar Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1110 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 1110 Poplar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Poplar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Poplar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Poplar Ave does offer parking.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Poplar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 1110 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1110 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Poplar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Poplar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
