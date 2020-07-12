/
204 Apartments for rent in Fitzsimons, Aurora, CO
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:51am
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
Results within 1 mile of Fitzsimons
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
72 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1357 sqft
Discover the life you have been dreaming of in one of our pet-friendly 1, 2, or 3 bedroom homes at Solana Stapleton Apartments.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2210 Moline St.
2210 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1268 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated home near Anschutz - Property Id: 78882 This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street Unit 4
1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1161 Ursula St
1161 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1161 Ursula St in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Peoria Street
1350 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Del Mar Circle
140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
762 sqft
About Park 146 WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street
1585 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
*** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Moline St
2300 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
2300 Moline St Available 08/01/20 Updated Single-Family Home with Sunroom, 2 Car Garage & Large Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an expansive fenced in yard, perfect for grilling & enjoying outdoor activities, in addition to a large
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3172 Scranton Street
3172 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1570 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights, Aurora! - Great 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights. Walking distance to Park Lane Park and Elementary, and Sand Creek Park and Greenway. Short drive to Fitzsimons golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Lima Street
935 Lima Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1108 sqft
This Won't Last Long! 3 Bed, 1 Bath House With Fenced In Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron - 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1665 Macon St
1665 Macon Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1553 sqft
Currently undergoing renovations. This 892 square foot house sits on a 6,350 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. **We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1689 Moline Street
1689 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Check out the virtual tour at Vestra-PM.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
79 W Del Mar Cir
79 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath 800 sq ft home is available soon! Located blocks from schools, parks and shopping. Quick access to highways and public transportation. Owners pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3019 Zion Street
3019 Zion Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled 4+ bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12700 E. 13th Place
12700 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
12700 E.
Results within 5 miles of Fitzsimons
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
77 Units Available
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
