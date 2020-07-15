All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:11 AM

9901 E. Evans Ave 21B

9901 East Evans Avenue · (720) 597-8185
Location

9901 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B · Avail. Sep 10

$1,595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B Available 09/10/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Denver Town-home in Cherry Creek School District! Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8185, 9901-e-evans-ave@rent.dynasty.com!

Available September 9th is this 2 bed 1.5 bath in the Cherry Creek school district! This home is near Jewell and Elmira St, with easy access to Parker Road!

This town home is approx 900 sq. ft. and comes with a living room, dining room and patio. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range! This town home is also equipped with an electric washer and dryer, one shared attached garage, as well as access to the community pool! Everything is recently renovated!

Rent is $1,595 per month and there is a minimum of $1,595 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! . Water, sewer, trash are billed back by the landlord! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas!

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2444109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have any available units?
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have?
Some of 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B currently offering any rent specials?
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B pet-friendly?
No, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B offer parking?
Yes, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B offers parking.
Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have a pool?
Yes, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B has a pool.
Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have accessible units?
No, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 E. Evans Ave 21B has units with dishwashers.
