9901 E. Evans Ave 21B Available 09/10/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Denver Town-home in Cherry Creek School District! Available September 9th!



Available September 9th is this 2 bed 1.5 bath in the Cherry Creek school district! This home is near Jewell and Elmira St, with easy access to Parker Road!



This town home is approx 900 sq. ft. and comes with a living room, dining room and patio. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range! This town home is also equipped with an electric washer and dryer, one shared attached garage, as well as access to the community pool! Everything is recently renovated!



Rent is $1,595 per month and there is a minimum of $1,595 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! . Water, sewer, trash are billed back by the landlord! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas!



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



