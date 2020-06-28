All apartments in Aurora
981 Ursula Street
981 Ursula Street

981 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Location

981 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS DONE THROUGH EMAIL. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home close to Fitzsimmons CU medical center, parks, shopping etc. Kitchen is gorgeous with new cabinets, appliances with ceramic tile flooring. Counter tops are new. Almost new carpet in bedrooms, master suite has large closet. Bathrooms redone completely. Large fenced in back yard with storage building. Near university of Colorado hospital and children's hospital. .Small dogs with additional security deposit .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Ursula Street have any available units?
981 Ursula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 981 Ursula Street have?
Some of 981 Ursula Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Ursula Street currently offering any rent specials?
981 Ursula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Ursula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Ursula Street is pet friendly.
Does 981 Ursula Street offer parking?
No, 981 Ursula Street does not offer parking.
Does 981 Ursula Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Ursula Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Ursula Street have a pool?
Yes, 981 Ursula Street has a pool.
Does 981 Ursula Street have accessible units?
No, 981 Ursula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Ursula Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 981 Ursula Street has units with dishwashers.
