981 Ursula Street

Amenities
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS DONE THROUGH EMAIL. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home close to Fitzsimmons CU medical center, parks, shopping etc. Kitchen is gorgeous with new cabinets, appliances with ceramic tile flooring. Counter tops are new. Almost new carpet in bedrooms, master suite has large closet. Bathrooms redone completely. Large fenced in back yard with storage building. Near university of Colorado hospital and children's hospital. .Small dogs with additional security deposit .