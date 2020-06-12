976 S Lansing St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled tri-level home on cul-de-sac with mature trees and spacious fenced-in back yard. Two large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Cozy den with fireplace. Central air conditioning. Open kitchen/dining floor plan with original wood floors. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Located in the highly coveted in the Cherry Creek Schools District. Located just a few minutes away from Exposition Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails to enjoy during the beautiful Colorado summer.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds