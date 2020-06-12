976 South Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80012 Expo Park
Remodeled tri-level home on cul-de-sac with mature trees and spacious fenced-in back yard. Two large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Cozy den with fireplace. Central air conditioning. Open kitchen/dining floor plan with original wood floors. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Located in the highly coveted in the Cherry Creek Schools District. Located just a few minutes away from Exposition Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails to enjoy during the beautiful Colorado summer.
**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 976 S Lansing St have any available units?
976 S Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 S Lansing St have?
Some of 976 S Lansing St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 S Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
976 S Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 S Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 S Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 976 S Lansing St offer parking?
Yes, 976 S Lansing St offers parking.
Does 976 S Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 S Lansing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 S Lansing St have a pool?
No, 976 S Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 976 S Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 976 S Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 976 S Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 S Lansing St has units with dishwashers.
