Aurora, CO
975 Revere St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

975 Revere St

975 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

975 Revere Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
975 Revere St Available 04/01/19 Large 4 bed 2ba totally updated, stainless,grantie, car pad close to Children s Hosp - lease check out our website at www.smithrentsdenver.com to see more photos and to check our current inventory. Really nice all brick ranch style home in Hoffman Heights. Close to Children's Hospital. Newer windows, 2 patios (1 front and 1 back). 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the baths is a jack and jill between 2 of the bedrooms. Totally updated kitchen with cherry finish cabinets, nice counter tops, tile flooring, and all appliances. Ref is stainless. W/D is included but if they break down it is the tenants responsibility to fix them. Nice new upgraded carpet. Both bathrooms are updated. Off street parking for 1 car. Chain link fence for backyard. Storage off of patio. Shows really well. You will love the kitchen. Big rooms. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Avail now. Please drive by and take a look at the neighborhood and house to see if it meets your criteria before setting up an appointment to view the interior. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which listing you are interested in.

(RLNE4742377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Revere St have any available units?
975 Revere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Revere St have?
Some of 975 Revere St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
975 Revere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Revere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 Revere St is pet friendly.
Does 975 Revere St offer parking?
No, 975 Revere St does not offer parking.
Does 975 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Revere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Revere St have a pool?
No, 975 Revere St does not have a pool.
Does 975 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 975 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 Revere St does not have units with dishwashers.
