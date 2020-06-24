Amenities

975 Revere St Available 04/01/19 Large 4 bed 2ba totally updated, stainless,grantie, car pad close to Children s Hosp - lease check out our website at www.smithrentsdenver.com to see more photos and to check our current inventory. Really nice all brick ranch style home in Hoffman Heights. Close to Children's Hospital. Newer windows, 2 patios (1 front and 1 back). 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the baths is a jack and jill between 2 of the bedrooms. Totally updated kitchen with cherry finish cabinets, nice counter tops, tile flooring, and all appliances. Ref is stainless. W/D is included but if they break down it is the tenants responsibility to fix them. Nice new upgraded carpet. Both bathrooms are updated. Off street parking for 1 car. Chain link fence for backyard. Storage off of patio. Shows really well. You will love the kitchen. Big rooms. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Avail now. Please drive by and take a look at the neighborhood and house to see if it meets your criteria before setting up an appointment to view the interior. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address so he knows which listing you are interested in.



(RLNE4742377)