Aurora, CO
964 Emporia Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

964 Emporia Street

Location

964 Emporia Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!

This beautiful duplex front-unit is located blocks to the Lowry campus, public transportation, and tons of open space!

The property provides an updated kitchen with a built-in dishwasher. Attached to the kitchen is a utility room (with its own access door), which contains its own washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have good closet space and ceiling fans.

Tenants will have access to a shared yard that is pet friendly. Don t miss out on this excellent opportunity!

Pets - Dogs only, extra $25/dog in pet rent
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - Washer & Dryer Included
Fireplace - None
Parking - Off-Street Parking
Basement - None
School District - Adams-Arapahoe

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Emporia Street have any available units?
964 Emporia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Emporia Street have?
Some of 964 Emporia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Emporia Street currently offering any rent specials?
964 Emporia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Emporia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Emporia Street is pet friendly.
Does 964 Emporia Street offer parking?
Yes, 964 Emporia Street offers parking.
Does 964 Emporia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Emporia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Emporia Street have a pool?
No, 964 Emporia Street does not have a pool.
Does 964 Emporia Street have accessible units?
No, 964 Emporia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Emporia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Emporia Street has units with dishwashers.
