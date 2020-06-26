964 Emporia Street

Amenities
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!
This beautiful duplex front-unit is located blocks to the Lowry campus, public transportation, and tons of open space!
The property provides an updated kitchen with a built-in dishwasher. Attached to the kitchen is a utility room (with its own access door), which contains its own washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have good closet space and ceiling fans.
Tenants will have access to a shared yard that is pet friendly. Don t miss out on this excellent opportunity!
Pets - Dogs only, extra $25/dog in pet rent
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - Washer & Dryer Included
Fireplace - None
Parking - Off-Street Parking
Basement - None
School District - Adams-Arapahoe
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website
Contact us to schedule a showing.