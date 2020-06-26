964 Emporia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!



This beautiful duplex front-unit is located blocks to the Lowry campus, public transportation, and tons of open space!



The property provides an updated kitchen with a built-in dishwasher. Attached to the kitchen is a utility room (with its own access door), which contains its own washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have good closet space and ceiling fans.



Tenants will have access to a shared yard that is pet friendly. Don t miss out on this excellent opportunity!



Pets - Dogs only, extra $25/dog in pet rent

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Water

Laundry - Washer & Dryer Included

Fireplace - None

Parking - Off-Street Parking

Basement - None

School District - Adams-Arapahoe



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website

