Aurora, CO
960 S. Dawson Way #20
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

960 S. Dawson Way #20

960 South Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Location

960 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom - Great two bedroom condo close to amenities and within walking distance of the light rail (Centerpoint Station). Great lay out with a gas fireplace in living room with a deck off the living room as well as another deck off one bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Complex has pool. Eating area off kitchen. Microwave over stove and good cabinet space.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker.

Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5517798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have any available units?
960 S. Dawson Way #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have?
Some of 960 S. Dawson Way #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 S. Dawson Way #20 currently offering any rent specials?
960 S. Dawson Way #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 S. Dawson Way #20 pet-friendly?
No, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 offer parking?
No, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 does not offer parking.
Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have a pool?
Yes, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 has a pool.
Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have accessible units?
No, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 960 S. Dawson Way #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 S. Dawson Way #20 does not have units with dishwashers.

