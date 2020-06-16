960 S. Dawson Way #20

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom - Great two bedroom condo close to amenities and within walking distance of the light rail (Centerpoint Station). Great lay out with a gas fireplace in living room with a deck off the living room as well as another deck off one bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Complex has pool. Eating area off kitchen. Microwave over stove and good cabinet space.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker.



Application fee $35. Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5517798)