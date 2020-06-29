All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 9481 E Mansfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
9481 E Mansfield Avenue
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

9481 E Mansfield Avenue

9481 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9481 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
This beautiful 1 bedroom. 1 loft, 1 bathroom, Condo offers quick and easy transportation to downtown or the airport with just a 5 min walk to the light rail station. Inside welcomes you to a vaulted ceiling living room with a convenient gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. The open floor plan kitchen includes all appliances and a breakfast counter. There is a dining area, as well as a loft that can be used as a second bedroom or office area. The bedroom is oversized with a walk-in closet and the full bath is very spacious. The large balcony also has a storage closet with plenty of built-in shelving, 2 sliding doors to access the balcony, 1 off the living room and another one off the bedroom. Convenient enclosed stairway to 3rd level with no unit above. There is also a community fitness center, pool, hot tub, and clubhouse included for your use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
9481 E Mansfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 9481 E Mansfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9481 E Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9481 E Mansfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9481 E Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9481 E Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9481 E Mansfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College