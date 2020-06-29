9481 E Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub

This beautiful 1 bedroom. 1 loft, 1 bathroom, Condo offers quick and easy transportation to downtown or the airport with just a 5 min walk to the light rail station. Inside welcomes you to a vaulted ceiling living room with a convenient gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. The open floor plan kitchen includes all appliances and a breakfast counter. There is a dining area, as well as a loft that can be used as a second bedroom or office area. The bedroom is oversized with a walk-in closet and the full bath is very spacious. The large balcony also has a storage closet with plenty of built-in shelving, 2 sliding doors to access the balcony, 1 off the living room and another one off the bedroom. Convenient enclosed stairway to 3rd level with no unit above. There is also a community fitness center, pool, hot tub, and clubhouse included for your use.