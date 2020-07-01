945 Uvalda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

PRICE REDUCED for a pretty house in Hoffman Heights! - Quiet three bedroom, two bath house with a large fenced yard and one car garage gives plenty of space for everyone. The bathroom is remodeled and the kitchen is clean. Theres a washer and dryer hook up and laundry units available for rent inside the home.



Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Schools and Children's Hospital.



The house will be available in May. We can make this house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.



* Rent is $1775 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1700 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.

* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.

* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.

* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.

* Residents pay utilities.

* Renter's Insurance is required.

* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.

* Detached garage use is free for the first year of lease.

* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Performance Bonus Deposit ($1775) plus 1st month's rent ($1700) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit



We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

For questions or to schedule a showing, send a tour request and include your answers to the following questions:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move in?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit score of all adults.

8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.



Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!



*Note: Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone cant provide a reference from a title company they cant prove to you they own the house-dont give them money! Check us, dont believe our word, its okay we want you to verify its legitimate.



