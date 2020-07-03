940 S. Walden Way #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Comfortable 1BR/1BA Condo Conventient Location with EZ Access to Buckley AFB & I225! - Great Location! Second Floor Condo in Foxdale Community with EZ Access to I225 & I70 Commutes and Close to Buckley AFB and Denver International Airport. 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit with Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room that opens to Kitchen and Dining Area. All New Flooring and Paint Throughout Lighten up the Entire Home! Kitchen Offers a New Refrigerator, Pantry, Microwave, Range and Double Sink. Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets from Large Balcony off Living Room. Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only.



Access to Community Pool, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts. Water, Gas (Heat) and Trash Included! One Reserved Parking Spot and Ample Open Parking Available. Near Public Transit.



Minimum credit score 600 preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. No Criminal Background.



No Cats. Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! This Wonderful Home Will Not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



