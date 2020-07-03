All apartments in Aurora
940 S. Walden Way #205
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

940 S. Walden Way #205

940 South Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

940 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Comfortable 1BR/1BA Condo Conventient Location with EZ Access to Buckley AFB & I225! - Great Location! Second Floor Condo in Foxdale Community with EZ Access to I225 & I70 Commutes and Close to Buckley AFB and Denver International Airport. 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit with Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room that opens to Kitchen and Dining Area. All New Flooring and Paint Throughout Lighten up the Entire Home! Kitchen Offers a New Refrigerator, Pantry, Microwave, Range and Double Sink. Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets from Large Balcony off Living Room. Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only.

Access to Community Pool, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts. Water, Gas (Heat) and Trash Included! One Reserved Parking Spot and Ample Open Parking Available. Near Public Transit.

Minimum credit score 600 preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. No Criminal Background.

No Cats. Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! This Wonderful Home Will Not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!

This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.
Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5321031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have any available units?
940 S. Walden Way #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have?
Some of 940 S. Walden Way #205's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 S. Walden Way #205 currently offering any rent specials?
940 S. Walden Way #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 S. Walden Way #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 S. Walden Way #205 is pet friendly.
Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 offer parking?
Yes, 940 S. Walden Way #205 offers parking.
Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 S. Walden Way #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have a pool?
Yes, 940 S. Walden Way #205 has a pool.
Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have accessible units?
No, 940 S. Walden Way #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 S. Walden Way #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 S. Walden Way #205 does not have units with dishwashers.

